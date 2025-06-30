Menu

Trending Now

    
     
    
     
    
     
    
     
    
     
    
     

Canada

Buyers of coastal properties in Nova Scotia can ask for disclosure on flood risk

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2025 2:07 pm
1 min read
Prospective buyers of coastal property in Nova Scotia are being given the option to request disclosure forms from sellers on erosion, flooding or drainage risks.

The provincial government says the forms will help buyers make informed decisions before purchasing coastal property.

Buyers can begin asking for the forms on Tuesday under a change implemented by the commission that regulates the province’s real estate industry.

Nova Scotia’s government says property disclosure statements encourage communication between sellers and buyers, and help protect both parties in real estate transactions.

The new disclosure option is the latest step taken by the province to give property owners tools to understand and protect against risks related to climate change.

In April, the province launched a website with information including coastal hazard reports and a guide on how to use trees, plants and other natural techniques to protect land from erosion and rising sea levels.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

