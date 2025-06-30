Winnipeg cops arrest woman for mischief, assaulting an officer

A 35-year-old woman is in custody facing multiple charges after an incident on Magnus Avenue Sunday morning.
Winnipeg police say they were called around 10 a.m. about someone damaging parked vehicles. When they arrived, they witnessed a woman attempting to pry the door handle of a car with a screwdriver.
Police allege that when officers approached the woman, she threw the screwdriver at them, narrowly missing an officer.
She was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, mischief and three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.
