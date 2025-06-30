Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops arrest woman for mischief, assaulting an officer

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 30, 2025 2:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada'
Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada
RELATED: Winnipeg has retained its title as the violent crime capital of Canada, according to a new study from the Fraser Institute, with 675 violent crimes per 100,000 people – Feb 13, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 35-year-old woman is in custody facing multiple charges after an incident on Magnus Avenue Sunday morning.

Winnipeg police say they were called around 10 a.m. about someone damaging parked vehicles. When they arrived, they witnessed a woman attempting to pry the door handle of a car with a screwdriver.

Police allege that when officers approached the woman, she threw the screwdriver at them, narrowly missing an officer.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, mischief and three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Click to play video: 'Officer hit by vehicle fleeing traffic stop: Manitoba RCMP'
Officer hit by vehicle fleeing traffic stop: Manitoba RCMP
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices