Motocross racer Aidan Zingg dead at 16 following mid-race accident

Up-and-coming motocross star Aidan Zingg died Saturday following a crash while competing at the 2025 Mammoth Motocross event in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. He was 16.

Motocross outlet DirtbikeLover reported that the teenager “went down in a corner during a race” and he “was reportedly run over by multiple bikes and remained unconscious on the track for two laps before the race was red flagged.”

Zingg’s older sister, Alex, shared a tribute to her brother on Instagram, writing, “It’s been a day and I feel like it’s been a lifetime. My heart is completely broken. You used to joke that I was so old and that I’d die first.”

“I would always joke that you were crazy and you’d be the first. Now I’m sitting here wishing with everything that I am that you were right so I’d never have to live a day without you,” she continued. “I have no idea what today, tomorrow, or the rest of my life looks like without you in it. I had everything planned.”

“I am so incredibly proud of you. You were so incredible that God only needed you here for 16 years to fulfill your purpose and He just couldn’t wait any longer to bring you home,” she added. “I could write a thousand more things to you, but I’ll save them for my prayers. I love you so much it’s unreal. Fly high but don’t go too far. I love love love you bud.”

Zingg, originally from Hemet, Calif., was crowned a national champ in 2024, and had signed with Team Green Kawasaki for the 2025 racing season.

Many people from the motocross community paid tribute to Zingg after news of his passing spread.

Motocross journalist Donn Maeda wrote, “I’ve been told that he suffered fatal injuries at Mammoth MX. My heart goes out to the Zingg family. I can’t even fathom what they’re feeling. Rest easy, buddy.”

“I interviewed him for our race series years ago when he was on a 65,” he added. “And when I asked him how long it’d be until he beat his dad, he smirked and said, ‘Soon, I’m sure.'”

“After that, he always went out of his way to say hello, even recently when he grew into a fast big bike rider … you know; the age when teens get cocky and cool,” he wrote. “Not Aidan. I’m in Illinois at the Mini Monsters at Lincoln Trail, and I have many memories of him at these races.”

Motocross veteran Kris Keefer took to X, writing, “Heavy day at Mammoth Mountain MX. Please put your prayers and thoughts towards the Zingg family. Hug your loved ones and tell them you love them.”

Heavy day at Mammoth Mountain MX. Please put your prayers and thoughts towards the Ziing family. Hug your loved ones and tell them you love them. — Kris Keefer (@KKeefer120) June 28, 2025

“We’re at a loss for words … Our hearts go out to our friend @aidanzingg, his family, friends and everyone affected by this tragedy. Rest in peace, Aidan,” Motosport.com wrote in an Instagram post.

Fox Moto wrote, “Ride in paradise, Aidan. Fox is forever grateful for the times we shared. Our hearts go out to the Zingg family and friends.”

“It’s with an extremely heavy heart we report on the passing of young Kawasaki prospect Aidan Zingg. Please keep the entire Zingg family in your thoughts and prayers. Godspeed Aidan Zingg 2009-2025,” Racer X Illustrated wrote on Facebook.

Mammoth Motocross shared a post on Instagram inviting people to join them in a prayer for Aidan at a church in Mammoth Lakes.

Zingg’s final Instagram post was a collaboration with Motosport.com. It featured footage of him riding around a track, and was posted just 10 days before his death.

“Remember the name … @aidanzingg,” the caption read.