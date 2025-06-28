Menu

Canucks select Braeden Cootes with 15th overall pick at NHL draft

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2025 1:12 pm
1 min read
Vancouver Canucks officially introduced Adam Foote as team’s new head coach
RELATED: The Vancouver Canucks have officially introduced Adam Foote as the team's new head coach. A familiar face in the room, Foote has been the team's assistant coach for the last two seasons. The 53-year-old replaces Rick Tocchet as the new bench boss – May 15, 2025
The Vancouver Canucks picked Braeden Cootes of the Western Hockey League’s Seattle Thunderbirds with the 15th overall selection in the NHL draft Friday.

Cootes produced 26 goals and 37 assists in 60 games with the Thunderbirds this season.

The five-foot-11, 183-pound forward from Sherwood Park, Alta., is also Seattle’s captain.

‘If you feel wanted, you want to perform at your best:’ Evander Kane on joining Vancouver Canucks

With its second-round pick on Saturday, the club also selected goaltender Aleksei Medvedev from the London Knights at 47th overall.

In the third round, the Canucks chose Kingston Frontenacs centre Kieren Dervin, who was selected 65th overall.

Vancouver finished 10th in the Western Conference last season, six points behind the playoff cutline.

The Canucks have already been active this off-season, acquiring forward Evander Kane from the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Scoring winger Brock Boeser will become an unrestricted free agent if unsigned before the market opens Tuesday.

Rounds two through seven of the draft continue on Saturday. The Canucks have three remaining draft picks, one for each round except the fourth.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

