Crime

RCMP drug investigation leads to arrest of Winnipeg man, seizure of contraband

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 27, 2025 1:36 pm
Overdose calls impacting WFPS call volume
RELATED: The chief of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says drug addiction among community members significantly impacts the service's call volume – Jan 31, 2025
Manitoba RCMP say a Winnipeg man is facing multiple drug charges after he was arrested Tuesday as part of a months-long investigation that began in March.

Police allege that when the man was arrested, he was in possession of 147 grams of crack cocaine, 70 pills believed to be fentanyl, and other pills they believe to be Percocet/OxyContin.

All of the drugs, police said, were packed for individual sale. A subsequent search of a Winnipeg home led to the seizure of cash and cellphones.

The 32-year-old suspect has been charged with possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of crime and failing to comply with release conditions.

A second man, 28, was also arrested for cocaine possession but later released.

Police continue to investigate.

3 Manitobans arrested as part of nationwide drug trafficking busts
