RCMP drug investigation leads to arrest of Winnipeg man, seizure of contraband

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a Winnipeg man is facing multiple drug charges after he was arrested Tuesday as part of a months-long investigation that began in March.

Police allege that when the man was arrested, he was in possession of 147 grams of crack cocaine, 70 pills believed to be fentanyl, and other pills they believe to be Percocet/OxyContin.

All of the drugs, police said, were packed for individual sale. A subsequent search of a Winnipeg home led to the seizure of cash and cellphones.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 32-year-old suspect has been charged with possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of crime and failing to comply with release conditions.

A second man, 28, was also arrested for cocaine possession but later released.

Police continue to investigate.