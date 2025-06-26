Arrest made in fatal hit and run after suspect vehicle found torched in Ontario town

Police in Hanover, Ont., say they have made an arrest in connection with the fatal hit and run that left a 66-year-old woman dead and the suspect vehicle torched.
A 33-year-old man was arrested on McNabb Street, according to a release from police. He is facing charges of dangerous driving causing death, failing to remain at a collision resulting in death and arson in connection with the incident.
On June 16, at around 5:20 p.m., police said emergency services were dispatched to the entrance to Hanover Park after receiving reports of a hit and run involving a pedestrian.
Police said the victim, Hanover resident Sheila Lamont, was crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle, which fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
Lamont was transported to an area hospital by paramedics, where she later died due to her injuries.
A couple of days later, Hanover police Chief Christopher Knoll posted a picture of a burnt-up 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser on X, saying that further details were to follow.
Police believe the fire occurred within a couple of hours of the crash. The vehicle was examined by OPP forensic officers.
Hanover is a town of around 8,000 people in Grey County, about 100 kilometres north of Kitchener.
