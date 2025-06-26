Menu

Crime

Arrest made in fatal hit and run after suspect vehicle found torched in Ontario town

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 26, 2025 11:47 am
Hanover police say the vehicle was set ablaze shortly after a fatal hit and run. View image in full screen
Hanover police say the vehicle was set ablaze shortly after a fatal hit and run. Hanover police
Police in Hanover, Ont., say they have made an arrest in connection with the fatal hit and run that left a 66-year-old woman dead and the suspect vehicle torched.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on McNabb Street, according to a release from police. He is facing charges of dangerous driving causing death, failing to remain at a collision resulting in death and arson in connection with the incident.

On June 16, at around 5:20 p.m., police said emergency services were dispatched to the entrance to Hanover Park after receiving reports of a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

Police said the victim, Hanover resident Sheila Lamont, was crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle, which fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Lamont was transported to an area hospital by paramedics, where she later died due to her injuries.

A couple of days later, Hanover police Chief Christopher Knoll posted a picture of a burnt-up 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser on X, saying that further details were to follow.

Police believe the fire occurred within a couple of hours of the crash. The vehicle was examined by OPP forensic officers.

Hanover is a town of around 8,000 people in Grey County, about 100 kilometres north of Kitchener.

