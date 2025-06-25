Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

DHL Express reaches tentative deal with union, Unifor says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2025 2:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More than 2K DHL workers strike, adding to postal chaos '
More than 2K DHL workers strike, adding to postal chaos 
RELATED: More than 2K DHL workers strike, adding to postal chaos – Jun 9, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with DHL Express Canada, paving the way for the company to resume operations.

The union says details of the agreement will not be disclosed until after a ratification vote is held which is expected in the coming days.

DHL Express Canada locked out workers on June 8 and as of last Friday, temporarily halted its operations.

Click to play video: 'DHL workers locked out, Unifor proceeds with strike'
DHL workers locked out, Unifor proceeds with strike
Trending Now

Unifor represents more than 2,100 truck drivers, couriers and warehouse and clerical workers at the company.

Story continues below advertisement

The company and its union have sparred over the use of replacement workers as federal legislation banning the practice took effect during the work stoppage.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu said she met with both sides last week after DHL asked her last week to intervene in the standoff by compelling work to resume.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices