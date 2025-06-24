Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

No decision on temporary Ontario Science Centre location, minister says

By Allison Jones and Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2025 2:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario Place Spa development to proceed as Ford dismisses any claims of wrongdoing'
Ontario Place Spa development to proceed as Ford dismisses any claims of wrongdoing
WATCH: Ontario Place Spa development to proceed as Ford dismisses any claims of wrongdoing – Apr 17, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario’s infrastructure minister says the government has not decided whether there will be a temporary science centre while a new one is being built at Ontario Place.

The province had previously pledged to open a temporary science centre by Jan. 1, 2026.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The province abruptly closed the Ontario Science Centre a year ago, saying the roof needed urgent repairs – a claim workers and critics do not agree with.

Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma says the future of two science centre pop-up exhibits in Toronto has also not been decided.

Trending Now

She says other municipalities would like to host some exhibits and the science centre is currently weighing its options.

Premier Doug Ford unveiled final designs Tuesday for the revamped Ontario Place that will include a five-storey parking garage that will cost taxpayers $400 million.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices