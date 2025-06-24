No decision on temporary Ontario Science Centre location, minister says

See more sharing options

Ontario’s infrastructure minister says the government has not decided whether there will be a temporary science centre while a new one is being built at Ontario Place.

The province had previously pledged to open a temporary science centre by Jan. 1, 2026.

The province abruptly closed the Ontario Science Centre a year ago, saying the roof needed urgent repairs – a claim workers and critics do not agree with.

Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma says the future of two science centre pop-up exhibits in Toronto has also not been decided.

She says other municipalities would like to host some exhibits and the science centre is currently weighing its options.

Premier Doug Ford unveiled final designs Tuesday for the revamped Ontario Place that will include a five-storey parking garage that will cost taxpayers $400 million.