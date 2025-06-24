Premier Danielle Smith to announce details surrounding promised Alberta Next panel

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to announce today next steps in her plan to challenge what she and her government have called unfair intrusions from the federal government.

Smith will be in Calgary to announce details of the Alberta Next Panel.

She will be joined by Adam Legge of the Business Council of Alberta at a news conference in Heritage Park.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The premier has previously said she will chair the panel, which will tour the province to hear concerns and suggestions from Albertans about the province’s relationship with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government.

The panel announcement is set against voices calling for Alberta to hold a referendum to separate from Confederation.

Smith has said the Alberta Next Panel will hear recommendations on potential referendum questions, including one on separation.