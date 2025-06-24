3 men found dead after jumping into waterfall near Lake Tahoe

Send this page to someone via email

Three hikers who disappeared after jumping into a waterfall in a remote area near Lake Tahoe have been found dead, according to authorities.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced the recovery of three bodies on June 22.

The men were part of a group of six who were hiking on June 18 in the Soda Springs area, north of Lake Tahoe, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“The Placer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Heath Falls in Soda Springs following reports that three individuals entered the water and did not resurface,” the statement said, adding that multiple resources had been deployed for the search, including the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.

They said that the terrain was “extremely remote and difficult to access,” making rescue efforts especially challenging.

𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐝𝐚 𝐒𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐚 Shortly before 3 p.m. this afternoon, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Heath Falls in Soda Springs following reports that three individuals entered the water… pic.twitter.com/DgdppjokHb — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) June 18, 2025

By June 19, the sheriff’s office said the search continued for the missing men who went underwater at Rattlesnake Falls and did not resurface.

“Based on the information they provided, we’ve determined that six men were hiking in the area when three of them jumped into the water at Rattlesnake Falls (not Heath Falls, as initially reported) and failed to resurface,” police said.

By the afternoon, search operations were suspended due to “poor underwater visibility caused by debris and strong currents.”

On June 20, search efforts continued but in a “limited but ongoing capacity” due to wind conditions making flying conditions unsafe.

The sheriff’s office announced on June 22 that the bodies had been found, writing, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the bodies of the three men have been recovered.”

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss.”

The sheriff’s office identified the men on June 23 as Matthew Shoenecker, 50, of Los Angeles; Valentino Creus, 59, of Los Angeles; and Matthew Anthony, 44, of New York City, according to the New York Times.

A volunteer diver involved in the rescue mission said that he and another person had hiked more than three hours to get to the area before diving into “ice water” several times.

“We couldn’t wait. I knew it could take weeks to surface. Families needed to close this chapter already,” Juan Heredia wrote in a Facebook post.