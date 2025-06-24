Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Canada’s May inflation data set for release. What to expect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2025 7:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadians cut back on charity as economic pressures mount'
Canadians cut back on charity as economic pressures mount
RELATED: Canadians cut back on charity as economic pressures mount – May 25, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Statistics Canada is set to publish inflation data for May on Tuesday morning.

A poll of economists provided by LSEG Data & Analytics expects the annual pace of inflation held steady at 1.7 per cent last month.

Bank of Montreal, however, is calling for inflation to slow further to 1.5 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Food inflation putting credit card pressure on Canadians'
Consumer Matters: Food inflation putting credit card pressure on Canadians
Trending Now

BMO expects cooling in shelter inflation from easing rent and mortgage costs helped bring price pressures down.

Story continues below advertisement

Today’s figures mark the first of two inflation reports the Bank of Canada will see before its next interest rate decision on July 30.

The central bank held its policy rate steady at 2.75 per cent for the second time in a row earlier this month as it waits to see how Canada’s tariff dispute with the United States will affect inflation and the wider economy.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices