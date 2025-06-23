Saskatchewan Crown corporations raise $510 million

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan’s Crown corporations are reporting consolidated net earnings of $510 million for this year, slightly lower than last year.

Among the province’s largest money-makers was Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan, bringing in $223 million.

Saskatchewan’s big four — SaskPower, SaskTel, SaskEnergy and SGI Canada — raised $291 million before adjustments.

Story continues below advertisement

Consolidated net earnings were $578 million last year.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

This year, the corporations will pay $240 million in dividends to the province’s general revenue fund.

Crown Investments Corporation Minister Jeremy Harrison says the companies made record investments in infrastructure while maintaining low utility rates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2025.