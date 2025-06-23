Saskatchewan Crown corporations raise $510 million

Saskatchewan’s Crown corporations are reporting consolidated net earnings of $510 million for this year, slightly lower than last year.
Among the province’s largest money-makers was Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan, bringing in $223 million.
Saskatchewan’s big four — SaskPower, SaskTel, SaskEnergy and SGI Canada — raised $291 million before adjustments.
Consolidated net earnings were $578 million last year.
This year, the corporations will pay $240 million in dividends to the province’s general revenue fund.
Crown Investments Corporation Minister Jeremy Harrison says the companies made record investments in infrastructure while maintaining low utility rates.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2025.
