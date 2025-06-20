Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Storm chasers capture Saskatchewan tornadoes

By Braydon Morisseau Global News
Posted June 20, 2025 8:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Storm chasers capture Saskatchewan tornadoes'
Storm chasers capture Saskatchewan tornadoes
WATCH: Tornado warnings lit up southern Saskatchewan Thursday night, with reports of as many as eight possible touchdowns.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Tornado warnings lit up southern Saskatchewan Thursday night, with reports of as many as eight possible touchdowns.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

And where there’s stormy weather, there are also storm chasers. Global’s Mackenzie Mazankowski caught up with some who were right in the action.

Trending Now

Watch the video above for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices