Guelph recognizes National Indigenous Peoples Day

Guelph is among the communities across Canada acknowledging National Indigenous Peoples Day.

To celebrate the day on June 21, an event is taking place at Riverside Park on June 20, featuring music, dancing and drumming and a performance by Oneida Wolf Clan, Six Nations singer/songwriter Lacey Hill.

National Indigenous Peoples Day corresponds with the summer solstice and has been celebrated since 1996.

Amina Yousaf, associate head of Early Childhood Studies at the University of Guelph-Humber, said more attention is being paid to Indigenous history inside the classrooms.

“It’s not just about the history, but it’s also about how we’re learning to relate to each other today,” Yousaf said. “And that’s why it’s more widespread and being embedded within the educational system within different areas.”

Yousaf said that Indigenous studies is gaining more attention because people are starting to understand the importance of Indigenous history in Canadian history.

When Yousaf was younger, she said she didn’t have the chance to learn more about Indigenous history and culture because it was often omitted.

She said we all play a role to play in reconciliation and stresses the importance of teaching Indigenous history in elementary and secondary schools, not just in university.

Since 2021, the Ontario government has been actively integrating Indigenous studies and making revisions to the school curriculum to incorporate Indigenous-focused content into subjects such as social studies and history.

Yousaf said there are more educational resources available for students to learn about Indigenous history.

Although the variety of accessible resources is helpful, she said more can be done.

“Make more space for Indigenous-led programs, for more research. And also, more leadership and bringing in more Indigenous voices and centring it within that knowledge. Just ensure that it is authentic,” she said.

Yousaf said the history and culture of Indigenous Peoples Day should be acknowledged every day, not only on June 21.

She also notes that students should educate themselves outside of the classroom, too.