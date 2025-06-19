Menu

Canada

Mother calls on Regina to search landfill for daughter’s remains

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted June 19, 2025 6:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'A mother calling on Regina to search landfill for daughters remains'
A mother calling on Regina to search landfill for daughters remains
WATCH: Michele Bear is on a hunger strike and is camping outside the Regina Landfill as she calls on the city to search for her daughter's remains.
Michele Bear is camping outside the Regina Landfill, calling on the city to search the area for her daughter’s remains.

Her daughter, Richele Bear, went missing in 2013 and was deemed murdered by convicted serial killer Clayton Eichler in 2014.

While camping out front of the landfill, Bear is on a hunger strike. She plans to stay there as long as necessary.

Katherine Ludwig explains the full story in the video above.

