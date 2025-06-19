Mother calls on Regina to search landfill for daughter’s remains

Michele Bear is camping outside the Regina Landfill, calling on the city to search the area for her daughter’s remains.
Her daughter, Richele Bear, went missing in 2013 and was deemed murdered by convicted serial killer Clayton Eichler in 2014.
While camping out front of the landfill, Bear is on a hunger strike. She plans to stay there as long as necessary.
