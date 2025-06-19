Mother calls on Regina to search landfill for daughter’s remains

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Michele Bear is camping outside the Regina Landfill, calling on the city to search the area for her daughter’s remains.

Her daughter, Richele Bear, went missing in 2013 and was deemed murdered by convicted serial killer Clayton Eichler in 2014.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While camping out front of the landfill, Bear is on a hunger strike. She plans to stay there as long as necessary.

Katherine Ludwig explains the full story in the video above.