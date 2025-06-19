Southern Alberta police agencies conclude 2-year drug trafficking operation

Send this page to someone via email

For two years, officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) teamed up with members of the Lethbridge Police Service, Taber Police Service and RCMP to dismantle a drug trafficking ring in southern Alberta.

Dubbed ‘Operation Leadline’, the investigation targeted a sophisticated, high-level criminal organization with representation in Lethbridge, Coalhurst and Taber.

“This investigation, although it took a long time, it had a significant community impact,” said Graham Abela, chief of the Taber Police.

Despite spanning several jurisdictions, officers worked together to ensure the organization could be taken down.

“When law enforcement agencies work together, we are strong, more effective and better positioned to keep our communities safe,” said Shahin Mehdizadeh, chief of the Lethbridge Police.

According to ALERT, the criminal organization profited from drug trafficking, sales and then laundered their dirty money.

“The individuals that are impacting our community by bringing in poisons like crystal methamphetamine and cocaine into our community do nothing except profit and create harm. ALERT is doing their job in making sure our communities are safe,” said Abela.

In total, over $500,000 in drugs and another $2 million in criminal assets were seized by officers during the operation.

“The restrained assets include property, houses, bank accounts. ALERT alleges that this group was using real estate to launder proceeds of crime,” said Brad Lundeen, an inspector with the RCMP and ALERT.

Currently, four people have been arrested and charged, while an additional five people have been charged and are wanted on warrants. According to ALERT, the three main leaders in the group are included in those arrested.

“Together (all nine people charged) face 63 charges related to participation in a criminal organization, drug trafficking, criminal conspiracy and money laundering,” said Lundeen.

He says Operation Leadline could help future investigations as well.

“We often utilize that intelligence from former investigations to assist us in moving forward, so I’m sure in this case that will be likely in the future.”

But at the end of the day, ALERT and Lundeen say it’s crucial for residents to help officers by providing information.

“Our investigations are driven by intelligence and we always look to the community to provide us information. If you see something that is linked to what you believe is drug trafficking or organized crime, please let your police agency know about that.”

Items seized during the investigation include two firearms, over 5,000 grams of cocaine, over 1,100 grams of a suspected cocaine buffing agent, 22 grams of fentanyl, 253 grams of methamphetamine, 500 methamphetamine pills, 1,000 ml of GHB and over $90,000 in cash.