No inquest for woman Victoria police fatally shot with plastic bullets

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2025 8:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Results of public hearing into death of woman shot with police plastic bullets'
Results of public hearing into death of woman shot with police plastic bullets
RELATED: The public hearing into the death of a woman who died after being shot by police with plastic bullets in Victoria has ruled a Victoria police officer committed misconduct. Kylie Stanton reports – May 23, 2025
British Columbia’s chief coroner is taking the unusual step of not calling an inquest into the death of Lisa Rauch, who died after being hit by two plastic bullets fired by a Victoria police officer.

While an inquest is mandatory after deaths in police custody, Coroner Dr. Jatinder Baidwan says in a statement that Rauch wasn’t considered in custody at the time of her death.

The statement says the decision was made after considering the wishes of the woman’s family.

Click to play video: 'Hearing into Victoria police officer’s actions in 2019 death of Lisa Rauch'
Hearing into Victoria police officer’s actions in 2019 death of Lisa Rauch
Trending Now

The coroner notes that the circumstances of the 43-year-old woman’s death in December 2019 were also reviewed at a public hearing before former judge Wally Oppal at the direction of the B.C. Police Complaints Commission.

Oppal ruled that Victoria police Sgt. Ron Kirkwood officer made a serious error in judgment when he fired the anti-riot weapon into a smoke-filled room and killed Rauch, but it wasn’t malicious.

Oppal ruled last week that Kirkwood should serve a seven-day suspension without pay, saying the fact that the officer and the family had to wait 5 1/2 years for the decision to be made was punishment enough.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

