Winnipeg cops search for suspect in armed convenience store robbery

Winnipeg police say they’re looking for a suspect in connection with an armed convenience store robbery Monday morning.
Officers were called to the scene on Mountain Avenue just before 11 a.m. and searched the area but weren’t able to track down the suspect.
No one was hurt in the incident.
The suspect is described as wearing a light-coloured baseball cap, a camouflage face mask, black shoes, black pants and a black Under Armour hoodie. He was also carrying a Swiss Gear backpack, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
