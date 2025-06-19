Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops search for suspect in armed convenience store robbery

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 19, 2025 2:22 pm
1 min read
Larger RCMP emergency team will help fight crime, Manitoba justice minister says
RELATED: After a series of seemingly armed robberies on Manitoba farms this weekend, rural residents are pushing for public safety improvements. Global's Katherine Dornian has more on what they want to see and how the province is responding. – Apr 8, 2025
Winnipeg police say they’re looking for a suspect in connection with an armed convenience store robbery Monday morning.

Officers were called to the scene on Mountain Avenue just before 11 a.m. and searched the area but weren’t able to track down the suspect.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The suspect is described as wearing a light-coloured baseball cap, a camouflage face mask, black shoes, black pants and a black Under Armour hoodie. He was also carrying a Swiss Gear backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Teen arrested in armed incident at Winnipeg mall
