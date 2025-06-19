Winnipeg cops search for suspect in armed convenience store robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’re looking for a suspect in connection with an armed convenience store robbery Monday morning.

Officers were called to the scene on Mountain Avenue just before 11 a.m. and searched the area but weren’t able to track down the suspect.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The suspect is described as wearing a light-coloured baseball cap, a camouflage face mask, black shoes, black pants and a black Under Armour hoodie. He was also carrying a Swiss Gear backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).