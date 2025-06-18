Menu

Company pleads guilty to workplace safety charge in Edmonton worker’s smokehouse death

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2025 1:40 pm
1 min read
A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. View image in full screen
A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
A commercial food processing company has pleaded guilty to a workplace safety charge after an Edmonton worker became trapped in a smokehouse and died.

The Crown has asked for 25 other charges to be withdrawn against Ontario-based Sofina Foods Inc.

A judge has yet to rule on a sentence.

The company was charged after 33-year-old Samir Subedi died in March 2023.

Subedi had gone to check the temperature of the smokehouse and was trapped inside.

He was found by a co-worker and later died due to heat exposure.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

