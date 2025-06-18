Menu

Fire

Saskatchewan’s hometown heroes return from wildfire duty

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted June 18, 2025 11:02 am
1 min read
Hometown heroes return from wildfire duty
WATCH: As wildfires ravaged northern Saskatchewan, firefighters from smaller communities like Warman and Dalmeny answered the call for help.
As wildfires ravaged northern Saskatchewan, firefighters from smaller communities like Warman and Dalmeny answered the call for help.

The scale of the wildfires was overwhelming, with conditions unlike what most fire crews have faced before.

However, the diverse range of expertise among the firefighting crews made all the difference, as they worked together to protect both structures and forests.

Watch the video above for the full story.

