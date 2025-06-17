Carney praises India’s Modi after G7 condemns ‘transnational repression’

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney met Tuesday with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, whose government has been singled out by Canadian intelligence officials as a prolific perpetrator of foreign interference in Canada, including transnational repression.

As their bilateral meeting began, Carney said it was “a great honour” to host Modi at the G7.

“It’s a testament to the importance of your country, to your leadership, and to the importance of the issues that we look to tackle together,” Carney said, noting that includes the energy transition, the future of AI and the fight against transnational repression and terrorism.

Speaking through a translator, Modi said he thinks it joining the G7 summit was a great opportunity to serve the global good.

“I believe that India-Canada relations are extremely important, and and India and Canada should work together,” Modi said, noting that both countries stand for democratic values.

Carney invited Modi to the summit along with a number of other world leaders who are not part of the G7. Modi’s visit prompted loud protest from Sikh separatist groups.

In 2023 and 2024, former prime minister Justin Trudeau and the RCMP said there was evidence linking agents of the Indian government to the murder of Canadian Sikh separatist activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, B.C., in June 2023.

Last October, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme said the police force had evidence linking Indian government officials to other crimes in Canada, including extortion, coercion and homicide.

The G7 leaders noted in a joint statement that they are “deeply concerned by growing reports of transnational repression,” defined in the statement as an aggressive form of foreign interference in which states or their proxies try to intimidate, harass, harm or coerce people outside their borders.

The statement condemns all forms of transnational repression, which can include a range of activities from assassination to cyber-surveillance.

It calls for member countries to report on transnational repression in the G7 Rapid Response Mechanism public reports, and develop a framework to co-operate to counter such activities.