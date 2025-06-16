Menu

Fire

Sask. NDP raise concerns over lack of pilots trained to fly new water bomber

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted June 16, 2025 7:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The Sask. NDP raising concerns over no pilots trained to fly new water bomber'
The Sask. NDP raising concerns over no pilots trained to fly new water bomber
WATCH: The Saskatchewan NDP says no pilots have been trained to fly the recently purchased Conair Dash 8-Q400AT Airtanker.
The Saskatchewan NDP says according to public flight logs, the recently-purchased Conair Dash 8-Q400AT Airtanker has been sitting at the La Ronge airport since May 30, 2025, and no pilots have been trained to fly it.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says they had pilots in training, but because of the intense fire season, they needed to stop to help on the front lines.

Global’s Nicole Healey has the full story in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

