Sask. NDP raise concerns over lack of pilots trained to fly new water bomber

The Saskatchewan NDP says according to public flight logs, the recently-purchased Conair Dash 8-Q400AT Airtanker has been sitting at the La Ronge airport since May 30, 2025, and no pilots have been trained to fly it.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says they had pilots in training, but because of the intense fire season, they needed to stop to help on the front lines.

