Canada

Fighter jets intercept civilian plane over Kananaskis during G7, RCMP says

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 16, 2025 9:31 am
1 min read
A CF-18 jet fighter is seen at CFB Bagotville, in Saguenay, Que., on June 14, 2023. View image in full screen
A CF-18 jet fighter is seen at CFB Bagotville, in Saguenay, Que., on June 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Canadian fighter jets intercepted a private civilian aircraft that violated restricted airspace on Sunday above Kananaskis, Alta., where the G7 summit is taking place.

On Sunday night, the RCMP said that the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Canadian region, known as CANR, deployed CF-18 Hornet fighter jets after the civilian aircraft violated the restrictions.

The incident happened at about 11:05 a.m. MST, with RCMP saying the entry into the airspace met the criteria for a “tactical” response.

“After multiple steps were taken to gain the pilot’s attention, CANR employed final warning measures to contact the pilot and have them safely land under their own power,” a news release from the RCMP said.

“It is every pilot’s responsibility to ensure that there are no restrictions in the air space they intend to fly.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

There are two Notice to Airmen (NOTAMS) of temporary air restrictions that remain in place until 11:59 p.m. local time on Tuesday due to the G7 Summit taking place.

Those are effectively no-fly zones for non-authorized aircraft as part of security measures in place for the summit where international leaders are currently gathering.

Those zones are centred on Kananaskis Village and the Calgary International Airport.

More information on specifics about the restricted airspace zones can be found on the RCMP website.

