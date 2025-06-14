Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Northern Saskatchewan community welcomes wildfire evacuees back home

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted June 14, 2025 6:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Northern Sask. community welcomes wildfire evacuees back home'
Northern Sask. community welcomes wildfire evacuees back home
Wildfire conditions are proving favourable for areas in the province and communities have lifted evacuation orders, allowing people to finally return after weeks away from home. Gates Guarin has more on the long road ahead to rebuild.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Wildfire conditions are proving favourable for some areas in the province and communities have lifted evacuation orders, allowing people to finally return after weeks away from home.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This includes the community of Sucker River, one of the hardest-hit areas directly in the fire line.

Trending Now

Global News took a tour of the community in the video above, as evacuees returned in an effort to begin rebuilding.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices