Oh, deer: West Winnipeg residents warned of aggressive animal

While it’s not unusual to see deer within Winnipeg’s city limits, the behaviour of one particular hoofed creature has the province warning residents to keep their distance.

A warning sign has been erected on Browning Boulevard in the Westwood area, warning people to stay at least 30 metres away — or the equivalent of three school buses — as a deer protecting its newborn fawn has been the subject of multiple calls about its aggressive behaviour.

So far, no one has been hurt by the deer, but it has reportedly charged toward people if they get too close.

According to the province, putting out this kind of warning is a very rare occurrence — something that happens maybe once every year or two.

So far, it’s the best method of keeping both the animals and human residents of the area safe, as conservation officials say relocating the parent and child duo is a last resort, as it could cause significant stress for the deer.

The province expects the situation will calm down on its own, once the fawn can get around on its own, but for now, you’re urged to stay away.