Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Oh, deer: West Winnipeg residents warned of aggressive animal

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 13, 2025 2:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Abandoned’ wildlife may be safer than you think, rehab centre says'
‘Abandoned’ wildlife may be safer than you think, rehab centre says
RELATED: It’s not unusual at this time of year to see wildlife exploring areas adjacent to homes, yards, fields and ditches, but an expert says the best thing you can do is leave the creatures be. – Jun 7, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

While it’s not unusual to see deer within Winnipeg’s city limits, the behaviour of one particular hoofed creature has the province warning residents to keep their distance.

A warning sign has been erected on Browning Boulevard in the Westwood area, warning people to stay at least 30 metres away — or the equivalent of three school buses — as a deer protecting its newborn fawn has been the subject of multiple calls about its aggressive behaviour.

So far, no one has been hurt by the deer, but it has reportedly charged toward people if they get too close.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to the province, putting out this kind of warning is a very rare occurrence — something that happens maybe once every year or two.

So far, it’s the best method of keeping both the animals and human residents of the area safe, as conservation officials say relocating the parent and child duo is a last resort, as it could cause significant stress for the deer.

Story continues below advertisement

The province expects the situation will calm down on its own, once the fawn can get around on its own, but for now, you’re urged to stay away.

Click to play video: 'Whiteshell, Man. residents say they can’t ‘bear’ trash invaders'
Whiteshell, Man. residents say they can’t ‘bear’ trash invaders
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices