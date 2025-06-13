Menu

Crime

Police find meth, cash during arrest of wanted Dauphin man: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 13, 2025 12:22 pm
1 min read
Manitoba father tours province with drug use prevention campaign
A Dauphin man who was arrested on an outstanding warrant is in hot water after Manitoba RCMP say they found meth and a large quantity of cash after taking him into custody Thursday.

Dauphin RCMP officers were on patrol around 4 p.m. when they spotted a wanted man on 1st Avenue Northeast and arrested him without incident.

A search of the suspect led to the discovery of the contraband, police say.

A 34-year-old man now faces a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Mounties continue to investigate.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

