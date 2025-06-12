Menu

Consumer

Google, Spotify, Amazon down in outage hitting tens of thousands

By Harshita Mary Varghese Reuters
Posted June 12, 2025 3:37 pm
FILE - A sign is displayed on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). View image in full screen
FILE - A sign is displayed on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). JC
Alphabet’s services including Google Cloud, Gmail and Google Search, as well as the music streaming platform Spotify and Amazon Web Services were down for tens of thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 13,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Google Cloud and more than 27,000 reports on Spotify around 2:26 p.m Eastern, according to Downdetector, which tracks
outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Google and Spotify did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Downdetector’s numbers are based on user-submitted reports.

The actual number of affected users may vary.

– With files from Global News’ Ari Rabinovitch

© 2025 Reuters

