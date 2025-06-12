Menu

Headline link
Canada

Chretien, Alberta’s Smith to speak at conference ahead of G7 summit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2025 7:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary mayor asks residents for patience as G7 nears'
Calgary mayor asks residents for patience as G7 nears
RELATED: Calgary mayor asks residents for patience as G7 nears
Two former Canadian prime ministers and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith are among the notable names set to speak at a conference today ahead of next week’s G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis.

The conference is hosted by the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy and its G7 research group and will feature a series of panels about past summits and international affairs.

Former prime minister Jean Chrétien will speak about past summits hosted in Canada alongside his former deputy prime minister and finance minister John Manley.

Click to play video: 'Heading to Kananaskis? Prepare for restrictions amid G7 summit'
Heading to Kananaskis? Prepare for restrictions amid G7 summit
Later, Alberta’s premier is set to speak alongside the public policy school’s director Martha Hall Findlay about the role the province plays in the global energy market.

Former prime minister Joe Clark is to give the closing keynote speech and offer his thoughts on the day’s discussions.

The university says the conference is meant to bring experts and officials together to explain key issues G7 leaders are facing heading into next week’s summit.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

