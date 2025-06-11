Carney names Hydro-Quebec’s Michael Sabia as new top bureaucrat

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced Michael Sabia, a longtime business leader and senior bureaucrat, as the country’s new top bureaucrat starting next month.

Sabia has been named Clerk of the Privy Council Office, the department that is responsible for supporting the Prime Minister’s Office and which plays a central role in turning government priorities into actionable policies for bureaucrats to implement.

In a statement, the role is also described one that will “advise the Prime Minister and elected government officials in managing the country, from an objective, non-partisan, public policy perspective.”

Sabia is currently the president of Hydro-Quebec. He will replace John Hannaford as Clerk of the Privy Council, with Hannaford now retiring, according to the press release.

Carney referred to Hannaford’s role in helping the new government to transition as being “invaluable.”

Carney said Sabia’s leadership will play a “key role” in helping Canada to become “the strongest economy in the G7,” and added that “Canada’s exemplary public service – with Mr. Sabia at the helm – will advance nation-building projects, catalyze enormous private investment to drive growth, and deliver the change Canadians want and deserve.”

Prior to his role at Hydro-Quebec, Sabia served as Canada’s deputy minister of finance, director of the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, and held senior leadership, CEO and president roles respectively at Bell Canada Enterprises and at Canadian National Railway.