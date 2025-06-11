This salami is being recalled in 3 provinces due to possible salmonella

Send this page to someone via email

Some salami products under the Rea and Bona brands are being recalled from three provinces over concerns of potential salmonella contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.

According to a food recall warning, Rea’s Genoa Salami Sweet and Genoa Salami Hot, as well as Bona’s Mild Genova Salami of various sizes are being recalled.

The agency said the products may have been served by clerks from deli counters with or without a label or coding.

The CFIA says the products were distributed to Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario and have been recalled specifically by Marini Foods Limited.

The recall was triggered by findings by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

Some illnesses have been reported from consumption of the products.

Canadians are urged not to eat, use, sell, serve or distribute the products. If you believe you’ve become sick from consuming the product, contact your health-care provider.

“Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick,” the recall warning notes.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems could also contract serious or sometimes deadly infections.

Those who may have consumed salmonella-infected products may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.