Canada

This salami is being recalled in 3 provinces due to possible salmonella

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 11, 2025 10:13 am
1 min read
Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa on June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa on June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. GAC
Some salami products under the Rea and Bona brands are being recalled from three provinces over concerns of potential salmonella contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.

According to a food recall warning, Rea’s Genoa Salami Sweet and Genoa Salami Hot, as well as Bona’s Mild Genova Salami of various sizes are being recalled.

The agency said the products may have been served by clerks from deli counters with or without a label or coding.

The CFIA says the products were distributed to Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario and have been recalled specifically by Marini Foods Limited.

The recall was triggered by findings by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

The list of Bona and Rea brand salami being recalled in Canada. View image in full screen
The list of Bona and Rea brand salami being recalled in Canada. Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Some illnesses have been reported from consumption of the products.

Canadians are urged not to eat, use, sell, serve or distribute the products. If you believe you’ve become sick from consuming the product, contact your health-care provider.

“Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick,” the recall warning notes.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems could also contract serious or sometimes deadly infections.

Those who may have consumed salmonella-infected products may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

