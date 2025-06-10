Menu

Politics

Eby says it’s not B.C. blocking oil pipeline Alberta wants, it’s lack of money and proponent

By Wolfgang Depner The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2025 11:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Can Canada really build another oil pipeline?'
Can Canada really build another oil pipeline?
RELATED VIDEO (From June 3, 2025): The first ministers' meeting ended with Alberta's energy sector feeling cautiously optimistic about getting a new pipeline built, but it won't be easy. Heather Yourex-West looks at the obstacles standing in the way of future pipeline construction.
British Columbia Premier David Eby says it’s not him standing in the way of Alberta counterpart Danielle Smith’s longed-for oil pipeline from Alberta to B.C.’s north coast — it’s that there’s no proponent, no money and “no project right now.”

It’s Eby’s latest rebuff to the idea, coming after Smith said on Sunday she could convince him to allow such a pipeline.

Eby says that if Smith succeeds in finding a proponent and funding, and assembles a project, then B.C. “will certainly cross that bridge.”

But he says there are already “countless projects” that B.C. could work on with Alberta to create prosperity in Western Canada.

Eby was speaking at a news conference on Monday from Seoul, South Korea, the final stop on a 10-day trade tour through Asia that has also included Japan and Malaysia.

Asked about B.C.’s green light last week for a Prince Rupert gas pipeline, Eby said the province was not “in the business of turning away investments” — but wouldn’t speculate whether that applied to an oil pipeline from Alberta.

Eby added that he understands Smith is “keen” on such a project, just as Ontario Premier Doug Ford is “keen on (a) tunnel underneath the 401.”

Click to play video: 'Premiers talk possible new pipeline out west'
Premiers talk possible new pipeline out west
© 2025 The Canadian Press

