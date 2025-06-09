Montreal police confirm killing of 18-year-old marks 16th homicide of the year

Montreal police say a suspicious death that occurred Saturday evening marks the city’s 16th homicide of the year.
Police spokesperson Antony Dorelas says the victim is an 18-year-old man.
So far no arrests have been made for the killing, which occurred in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Police say a second victim who suffered non-life-threatening injuries has also been found.
First responders were called to the crime scene at about 10 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Notre-Dame and Sainte-Catherine streets.
At this time last year, Montreal had seen 17 of the 32 homicides that would occur in 2024, compared to 31 homicides in 2023 and 42 in 2022.
