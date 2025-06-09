Montreal police confirm killing of 18-year-old marks 16th homicide of the year

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say a suspicious death that occurred Saturday evening marks the city’s 16th homicide of the year.

Police spokesperson Antony Dorelas says the victim is an 18-year-old man.

So far no arrests have been made for the killing, which occurred in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say a second victim who suffered non-life-threatening injuries has also been found.

First responders were called to the crime scene at about 10 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Notre-Dame and Sainte-Catherine streets.

At this time last year, Montreal had seen 17 of the 32 homicides that would occur in 2024, compared to 31 homicides in 2023 and 42 in 2022.