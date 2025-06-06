Montreal prepares for bus and metro disruptions during upcoming transit strike

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montreal is bracing for a transit strike that could severely disrupt bus and metro service starting Monday.

Service will be reduced or eliminated outside of peak hours for several days between June 9 and 17 if a planned maintenance workers’ strike goes ahead.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Montreal’s transit agency is advising people to walk, bike or work from home if possible.

The agency’s 2,400 maintenance workers are asking for better working conditions.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has said she’s hoping for a quick solution to the labour dispute.

Regular service will be maintained during the Canadian Grand Prix, which takes place in Montreal next Friday to Sunday.