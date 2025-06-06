Montreal prepares for bus and metro disruptions during upcoming transit strike

Montreal is bracing for a transit strike that could severely disrupt bus and metro service starting Monday.
Service will be reduced or eliminated outside of peak hours for several days between June 9 and 17 if a planned maintenance workers’ strike goes ahead.
Get daily National news
Montreal’s transit agency is advising people to walk, bike or work from home if possible.
The agency’s 2,400 maintenance workers are asking for better working conditions.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has said she’s hoping for a quick solution to the labour dispute.
Regular service will be maintained during the Canadian Grand Prix, which takes place in Montreal next Friday to Sunday.
Comments