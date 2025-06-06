Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal prepares for bus and metro disruptions during upcoming transit strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2025 3:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal transit agency warns commuters to prepare as STM maintenance strike nears'
Montreal transit agency warns commuters to prepare as STM maintenance strike nears
Related: Montreal transit agency warns commuters to prepare as STM maintenance strike nears
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal is bracing for a transit strike that could severely disrupt bus and metro service starting Monday.

Service will be reduced or eliminated outside of peak hours for several days between June 9 and 17 if a planned maintenance workers’ strike goes ahead.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Montreal’s transit agency is advising people to walk, bike or work from home if possible.

The agency’s 2,400 maintenance workers are asking for better working conditions.

Trending Now

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has said she’s hoping for a quick solution to the labour dispute.

Regular service will be maintained during the Canadian Grand Prix, which takes place in Montreal next Friday to Sunday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices