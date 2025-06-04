Union for B.C. port supervisors, maritime employers ratify new deal

Send this page to someone via email

Maritime employers in British Columbia and the union representing port supervisors say they have ratified a new four-year collective agreement, after a dispute that saw workers locked out of container terminals last year.

The British Columbia Maritime Employers Association and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Ship and Dock Foremen Local 514 say the new collective agreement extends from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2027.

They say in a joint statement that they look forward to working together to implement the agreement.

The federal government had stepped in on Nov. 12 after B.C. ports were paralyzed by the dispute, directing the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order the resumption of all operations and move talks to binding arbitration.

The employers had locked out members of Local 514 on Nov. 4 in what they called a defensive action.

Container cargo traffic at terminals on the West Coast were halted in the dispute involving more than 700 longshore supervisors.