Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police make arrests in Toronto pub shooting that injured 12 people

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 4, 2025 11:09 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto pub shooting: 12 injured after 3 men armed with assault rifle, 2 guns open fire'
Toronto pub shooting: 12 injured after 3 men armed with assault rifle, 2 guns open fire
WATCH: Toronto pub shooting: 12 injured after 3 men armed with assault rifle, 2 guns open fire – Mar 8, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto police say arrests have been made in connection with a mass shooting at a Scarborough pub that left 12 people injured earlier this year.

Details are expected to be released at a 2 p.m. news conference Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on March 7 at Piper Arms pub near Progress Avenue and McCowan Road, steps from Scarborough Town Centre.

The incident occurred on the day of the bar’s grand opening.

Click to play video: 'Manhunt underway for suspects in Scarborough pub mass shooting'
Manhunt underway for suspects in Scarborough pub mass shooting

Police previously said three suspects armed with an assault rifle and two handguns, entered the pub and opened fire indiscriminately before fleeing in a silver car.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Authorities described the attack as “brazen” and urged the public to come forward with any information or video footage that could aid the investigation.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mayor Olivia Chow and Ontario Premier Doug Ford were some of the high-profile officials who spoke out after the incident.

“The shooting that took place last night in Scarborough was a brazen act of violence that will not be tolerated,” Ford said on March 10.

“The Toronto Police Service has my full support as they bring those responsible to justice.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices