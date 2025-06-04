Police make arrests in Toronto pub shooting that injured 12 people

See more sharing options

Toronto police say arrests have been made in connection with a mass shooting at a Scarborough pub that left 12 people injured earlier this year.

Details are expected to be released at a 2 p.m. news conference Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on March 7 at Piper Arms pub near Progress Avenue and McCowan Road, steps from Scarborough Town Centre.

The incident occurred on the day of the bar’s grand opening.

1:40 Manhunt underway for suspects in Scarborough pub mass shooting

Police previously said three suspects armed with an assault rifle and two handguns, entered the pub and opened fire indiscriminately before fleeing in a silver car.

Authorities described the attack as “brazen” and urged the public to come forward with any information or video footage that could aid the investigation.

Mayor Olivia Chow and Ontario Premier Doug Ford were some of the high-profile officials who spoke out after the incident.

“The shooting that took place last night in Scarborough was a brazen act of violence that will not be tolerated,” Ford said on March 10.

“The Toronto Police Service has my full support as they bring those responsible to justice.”