First Nations leaders in Manitoba call for more firefighting equipment

Manitoba First Nations leaders say efforts to protect their northern Manitoba communities are being hampered by a lack of firefighting equipment.

“It’s like trying to fight a fire with a water pistol. That’s what our leaders were faced with,” Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Grand Chief Garrison Settee said at a press conference Tuesday.

“Give us the equipment. Wherever you can get it from, take it to the north. Our people need it today.”

Settee’s calls were joined by Assembly of Manitoba Grand Chief Kyra Wilson, Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias, and Mathias Colomb Cree Nation Chief Gordie Bear, calling on the provincial and federal governments for help battling the fires that have forced more than 17,000 to evacuated.

Chief Bear said his community’s firefighting equipment consists of two fire trucks and hoses normally used to “flood our rink.”

“Those pumps that push out water are one-inch hoses, they’re no bigger than a garden hose,” Bear said, joining the conference virtually.

“We’re vulnerable. We have to run all the time.”

Chief Monias said the community of Cross Lake has one fire truck, and has requested another.

“We have a state of emergency, province-wide, and we’re still fighting for resources when it should be coming readily, and they should be providing those things to us,” he said.

In a statement, Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) said the federal government cannot intervene in emergency situations until a request for federal assistance is received. Eric Head with ISC’s Media Relations said ISC reimburses all eligible costs related to wildfire response and recover, and provides advance payments to respond to immediate needs.

In a statement, the province said the Office of the Fire Commissioner has set up sprinklers in First Nations communities alongside local fire departments, and provided pumps and hoses to Mathias Colomb.

“The Province is actively reviewing the Pimicikamak Cree Nation’s fire truck request and considering available options with emergency response partners,” the province said, adding it does not report on movement of resources.