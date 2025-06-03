Veteran receiver Eugene Lewis opens CFL season chasing touchdown receptions record

Send this page to someone via email

Eugene Lewis will resume his quest to land in the CFL record book.

Lewis and the Ottawa Redblacks open the 2025 campaign Thursday night, visiting the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Lewis, 32, joined Ottawa in free agency following two seasons with the Edmonton Elks.

The six-foot, 200-pound Lewis finished 2024 on quite a roll. The three-time CFL all-star had TD catches in Edmonton’s final eight regular-season contests, breaking the club record of seven and tying the franchise mark for consecutive games with any type of touchdown.

Lewis needs touchdown catches in Ottawa’s first two games to tie Hall of Famer Terry Evanshen’s CFL mark for consecutive matches with a TD grab (10).

The former Penn State star has recorded 398 catches for 6,261 yards and 41 TDs in 97 regular-season contests. He was the East Division’s outstanding player in 2022 after recording 91 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 TDs with Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

1:59 Edmonton Elks player Eugene Lewis says recent trip to Africa changed his life

Lewis won’t be the only CFL player worth watching this season. Others include: