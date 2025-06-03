Blue Jays reinstate Gimenez, Heineman

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays are reinstating second baseman Andres Gimenez and catcher Tyler Heineman after stints on the injured list.

Both players will be active for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre.

The team is also designating infielder Michael Stefanic and catcher Ali Sanchez for assignment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2025.