World

Mount Etna erupts in show of ash, smoke above Sicily

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 2, 2025 11:09 am
1 min read
Mount Etna erupts again: Spectacular ash clouds rise over Sicily
WATCH: Mount Etna erupts again: Spectacular ash clouds rise over Sicily
Sicily’s Mount Etna put on a fiery show Monday, sending a cloud of smoke and ash several kilometres (miles) into the air, but officials said the activity posed no danger to the population.

The level of alert due to the volcanic activity was raised at the Catania airport, but no immediate interruptions were reported. An official update declared the ash cloud emission had ended by the afternoon.

Italy’s INGV National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said the spectacle on Europe’s most active volcano was caused when part of the southeast crater collapsed, resulting in hot lava flows. It was the 14th eruptive phase in recent months.

Smoke billows from Mount Etna volcano, Italy, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Giuseppe Distefano)
Smoke billows from Mount Etna volcano, Italy, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Giuseppe Distefano).

The area of danger was confined to the summit of Etna, which was closed to tourists as a precaution, according to Stefano Branca, an INGV official in Catania.

Sicily’s president, Renato Schifani, said lava flows emitted in the eruption had not passed the natural containment area, “and posed no danger to the population.”

The event was captured in video and photos that went viral on social media. Tremors from the eruption were widely felt in the towns and villages on Mount Etna’s flanks, Italian media reported.

Video showed tourists running along a path on the flank of the vast volcano with smoke billowing some distance in the background. Excursions are popular on Etna, which is some 3,300 metres (nearly 11,000 feet) high, with a surface area of some 1,200 square kilometres (about 460 square miles.)

Smoke billows from Mount Etna volcano, Italy, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Giuseppe Distefano) View image in full screen
Smoke billows from Mount Etna volcano, Italy, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Giuseppe Distefano).
