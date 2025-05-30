Menu

Canada

Cape Breton wildfire near Framboise being held: municipality

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2025 2:53 pm
1 min read
Municipal officials in a remote corner of southeastern Cape Breton say a wildfire that broke out near Framboise was being held as of late Friday afternoon.

The Municipality of the County of Richmond issued a statement saying the fire was not fully contained, but firefighters were setting up hoses around its perimeter.

Meanwhile, some roads in the area were closed to help volunteer firefighters do their work.

At one point, the provincial Natural Resources Department had 20 firefighters at the scene, and they were joined by firefighters from Framboise, Grand River and L’Ardoise.

The fire started around Thursday at 5 p.m. near Three Rivers Road in Framboise and grew to consume about 0.15 square kilometres of woodlands.

As of Thursday night there was minimal damage and no homes or businesses were evacuated.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

