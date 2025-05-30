Cape Breton wildfire near Framboise being held: municipality

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Municipal officials in a remote corner of southeastern Cape Breton say a wildfire that broke out near Framboise was being held as of late Friday afternoon.

The Municipality of the County of Richmond issued a statement saying the fire was not fully contained, but firefighters were setting up hoses around its perimeter.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Meanwhile, some roads in the area were closed to help volunteer firefighters do their work.

At one point, the provincial Natural Resources Department had 20 firefighters at the scene, and they were joined by firefighters from Framboise, Grand River and L’Ardoise.

The fire started around Thursday at 5 p.m. near Three Rivers Road in Framboise and grew to consume about 0.15 square kilometres of woodlands.

As of Thursday night there was minimal damage and no homes or businesses were evacuated.