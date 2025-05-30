Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec tables bill to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers on sale of goods

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2025 2:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Prime Minister Carney races to dismantle trade barriers before Canada Day'
Prime Minister Carney races to dismantle trade barriers before Canada Day
Related: Prime Minister Carney races to dismantle trade barriers before Canada Day – May 18, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec is moving to lower interprovincial trade barriers, with some exceptions.

Minister for the Economy Christopher Skeete has tabled a bill to remove all restrictions on the use and sale of products from other provinces.

It also states that the government can exclude some goods from the bill and must publish a list of exceptions online.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The proposed legislation comes amid a push by provinces and the federal government to lower interprovincial trade barriers in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Trending Now

The bill states that goods from other provinces and territories may be “commercialized, used or consumed” in Quebec without further requirements relating to their manufacturing, composition or classification.

The proposed legislation also aims to make it easier for workers who are certified in other provinces to have their credentials recognized in Quebec.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices