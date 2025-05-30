‘A very serious situation’: Manitoba provides update on wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on the wildfire situation as fires continue to burn across the province.

Premier Wab Kinew, who declared a state of emergency earlier this week, will speak to the media Friday at 2 p.m. local time from the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.