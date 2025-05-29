Manitoba pledges $2.5 million to Place of Pride in downtown Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is kicking off Pride month by investing in affordable housing for LGBTQ2 Winnipeggers.

Premier Wab Kinew and families minister Nahanni Fontaine announced $2.5 million in funding to Place of Pride in downtown Winnipeg, which houses 30 seniors and offers space for programming and events.

This latest round of funding — which is intended to go toward a kitchen, an arts hub, a rooftop patio, and other common spaces — brings the province’s total investment in the space to $5.5 million.

Get breaking National news

“All Manitobans deserve a place where they feel safe and welcome, which is why this investment greatly benefits the seniors and community members who access the space,” Kinew said.

Rainbow Resource Centre’s executive director said Place of Pride is the culmination of decades of work toward a permanent site for members of the community.

“Place of Pride is a centre for every kind of activity, from support groups and community feasts to educational programs, celebrations, memorial services and art exhibitions.”