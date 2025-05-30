‘This is someone’s livelihood’: Ontario woman mistakenly charged $7K for pizza

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto woman is sharing her “distressing” experience after being mistakenly charged more than $7,000 for a Domino’s Pizza order, leading to a prolonged dispute with both Domino’s and her bank.

On March 30, the woman named Naya placed a $72.53 order with Domino’s Pizza but was later charged $7,253. She noticed the charge after receiving an email from Scotiabank, saying her credit card was over her limit.

“I don’t understand at all how this could have been my mistake,” Naya said in her TikTok video explaining the incident.

After seeing the false charge, she contacted Domino’s customer service, but felt dismissed.

“They couldn’t care less,” she said. After escalating the issue to Domino’s corporate offices, she said she received no apology or compensation.

Naya says she filed a dispute with Scotiabank on April 1, attaching screenshots, receipts, and full documentation. But on May 1, she learned the bank hadn’t even started the investigation.

“How is that OK?” she said. “No one reached out to let me know more documents were needed … and I had already sent everything in.”

With $7,000 on the line, she said the delay was deeply frustrating.

Naya said she kept checking back every few days, hoping the issue would be resolved, but she feels no real action was taken until she went public with her story.

“I am hoping to give Scotiabank a few more days before proceeding,” she told Global News several days after posting the video

“This was a time-sensitive issue.”

While waiting, she says she also got a call from a Domino’s manager where she ordered the pizza. At first, she thought he was calling to apologize or resolve the issue, but said the tone of the conversation “was not apologetic at all.”

In a follow-up TikTok video posted on May 19, Naya shared her frustration and the lack of support she received.

“I just needed somebody to give me guidance,” she said. “This is a very distressing situation.”

Domino’s Canada responded to Naya’s incident by stating that its stores are independently owned and operated franchises. The company advised customers in situations like Naya’s to contact the franchisee directly.

The franchisee where Naya ordered the pizza confirmed to Global News that they have been in contact with her since the incident and are working to find out how she was overcharged.

Ken Harrison, Domino’s chief commercial officer, told Global News the franchisee had attempted to contact Naya shortly after the incident, but was informed that she had already initiated a chargeback process with her bank.

Scotiabank confirmed the issue in a statement to Global News, saying, “We worked with the client, and the disputed transaction has been reversed.”

In an update video, Naya expressed gratitude for the support she received from the online community.

“Thanks so much to everybody in the comments who was helping and supporting,” she said. “I know that they wouldn’t have looked into it if it weren’t for all the support on my video.”

She hopes financial transactions will be monitored better in the future, saying that “This is someone’s livelihood. What if it happened to someone else who can’t pay off the $7,000?”