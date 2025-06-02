Southern Alberta students prepare for the future

Gathering at Lethbridge Polytechnic, students from across southern Alberta built wind-powered cars during a fun engineering day away from the classroom.
“The Wind Rally was really supposed to focus on core competencies in the trades,” said Peter Gallagher with the Southern Alberta Collegiate Institute.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The aim of the day was for students to sample various roles to learn what they enjoy doing and what they don’t.
Trending Now
As explained in the video above, students found fun in accounting, building and more.
Comments