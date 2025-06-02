Menu

Video link
Education

Southern Alberta students prepare for the future

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted June 2, 2025 12:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Southern Alberta students prepare for the future'
Southern Alberta students prepare for the future
WATCH: Taking a day away from the classroom, middle school students from across southern Alberta competed to build wind-powered cars and sample potential career options for their futures. Justin Sibbet reports.
Gathering at Lethbridge Polytechnic, students from across southern Alberta built wind-powered cars during a fun engineering day away from the classroom.

“The Wind Rally was really supposed to focus on core competencies in the trades,” said Peter Gallagher with the Southern Alberta Collegiate Institute.

The aim of the day was for students to sample various roles to learn what they enjoy doing and what they don’t.

As explained in the video above, students found fun in accounting, building and more.

