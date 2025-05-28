Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘It makes us different’: Quebec couple rejoicing King Charles III’s visit to Canada

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted May 28, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What do Quebecers have to say about King Charles III’s throne speech?'
What do Quebecers have to say about King Charles III’s throne speech?
WATCH: As the King delivered a historic throne speech to the Senate Chambers on Tuesday, Quebecers watched with mixed reactions, from politicians to regular citizens. Global's Felicia Parrillo reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One hundred and fifty kilometres away from where King Charles III was delivering his speech from the throne, British Canadian citizens Nicky Fisher and Derek Jones were listening in with great interest.

“The monarchy is still very important to Canadians — not all of them, but a lot of them,” Jones said. “It’s where we came from, a lot of us. And he still represents all of that.”

The couple, who run a British specialty food and gift shop in Vaudreuil, Que., say the King’s mere presence in Ottawa is his way of reaffirming his support for Canada in the face of threats to the country’s sovereignty from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I think that it’s very important that those south of the border know that we are not the same — we run on a different system,” Fisher said. “And although not everybody is a great fan of the Royal Family, I feel that they bring something to the Commonwealth — it makes us different and I think that’s a good thing.”

Story continues below advertisement

But some people, including many Quebecers, don’t see the monarchy in the same light. A recent Leger poll shows 87 per cent of Quebecers don’t have any attachments to the monarchy — and many would vote in favour of breaking ties.

Trending Now

In Quebec City on Tuesday, Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon laughed when a reporter suggested that some see the King’s visit as a gesture of Canadian sovereignty and criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney for inviting him.

“If you think, or anyone here thinks, that Donald Trump will stop saying things that are random or hostile because Charles the Third was giving a speech today, I don’t know what game we’re playing right now. It doesn’t make sense,” Plamondon said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices