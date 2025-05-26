Manitoba RCMP seek suspects in armed robbery at Dauphin business

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they’re hoping the public can help identify a pair of suspects connected to an armed commercial robbery in Dauphin Saturday morning.

Officers from the Dauphin detachment were called to a business on Main Street at around 5 a.m., where they learned two men — one of whom was armed with a long gun — stole cigarettes before taking off down 1st Avenue SW.

Police searched the area, but didn’t find either suspect. The store employees weren’t injured in the incident.

The suspects were last seen wearing black and white bandannas over their faces, black hooded jackets and green rubber gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.