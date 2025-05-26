ANALYSIS: Jets’ blue line could be crowded heading into next season

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has a full plate to deal with in the off-season.

And some of the more interesting decisions will include what to do about the blue line depth chart.

Suppose all goes according to plan this summer and Dylan Samberg signs a long-term deal in the seven-to-eight-year range. In that case, we can be pretty certain the Hermantown Two of Samberg and Neal Pionk — along with the longtime two of Josh Morrissey and Dylan DeMelo — will form the Jets’ top four on defence for the coming season and beyond.

After that, it gets interesting. Right-shot veterans Colin Miller and Luke Schenn still have one more year on their respective contracts. As do Logan Stanley and Ville Heinola on the left side.

And then interesting turns into crowded if pending unrestricted free agent Haydn Fleury parlays his impressive first season as a Jet into something beyond a one-year deal and if Elias Salomonsson arrives as an NHL defenceman ahead of schedule.

Winnipeg’s cupboard of blueline prospects isn’t exactly over-flowing, but there’s also no immediate need for help. So with what Cheveldayoff, head coach Scott Arniel, and the rest of the organization know about Stanley and Heinola, is it time to give one or both players a chance to become full-time NHLers somewhere else?

Stanley is just one year away from unrestricted free agency. There is more time on the clock before Heinola will have his chance to test the open market.

Can Cheveldayoff make a deal — or deals — to turn a couple of young veterans into assets that better fit Winnipeg’s timeline?

Lord knows both former first-round draft picks have been professional in handling difficult situations and, for the most part, they’ve been patient.

At some point, the Jets have to fish or cut bait.

The latter option might be the best course of action, especially with a pair of players who could potentially slide even further down the pecking order in 2025-26.