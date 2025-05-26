Menu

Saskatchewan scientists make breakthrough in breast cancer research

By Marija Robinson Global News
Posted May 26, 2025 10:05 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Breakthrough in breast cancer research'
Breakthrough in breast cancer research
WATCH: Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan have discovered a new strategy for targeting breast cancer cells --one that could pave the way for more effective, personalized treatments.
A team of researchers at the University of Saskatchewan discovered a new strategy for targeting breast cancer cells, which could pave the way for more personalized treatments.

Instead of focusing on the differences between tumor cells, the team focused on the similarities, allowing them to look at what’s essential for a tumor’s growth.

While their findings are still years away from being in clinics, the approach will hopefully provide another option for cancer patients — one that tailors their treatment based on the genetic makeup of the tumor.

Watch the video above to learn more.

