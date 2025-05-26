Saskatchewan scientists make breakthrough in breast cancer research

Send this page to someone via email

A team of researchers at the University of Saskatchewan discovered a new strategy for targeting breast cancer cells, which could pave the way for more personalized treatments.

Instead of focusing on the differences between tumor cells, the team focused on the similarities, allowing them to look at what’s essential for a tumor’s growth.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While their findings are still years away from being in clinics, the approach will hopefully provide another option for cancer patients — one that tailors their treatment based on the genetic makeup of the tumor.

Watch the video above to learn more.