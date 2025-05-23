Controversial ‘bubble zone’ bylaw approved after Toronto councilors voted 16-9

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto councillors passed a controversial motion to restrict protests around places of worship, schools and daycares.

The “bubble zone” bylaw was approved 16-9 after a lengthy council meeting Thursday afternoon.

Critics say the bylaw, which will go into effect on July 2, is unnecessary and restricts the rights to peaceful gatherings.

Speaking during the council meeting, Coun. Alejandra Bravo said protests are a “useful and important” form of a free speech that needs to be protected, and that the move to restrict them could trigger challenges to Charter rights in court.

Supporters of the motion, however, argue it provides the tool the city needs to support vulnerable communities.

Coun. Lily Cheng says the “boundary” created by the bylaw aims “to protect people, especially vulnerable people, at their most sacred and personal moments” and that the goal is not to “silence opinion.”

The bylaw allows schools, childcare centres and places of worship to request the city restrict protest within a 50-metre radius around the property.

It has the backing of some faith leaders who have supported the bubble zone idea as a way to ensure worshippers can gather without intimidation.